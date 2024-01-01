With just ten days left before the grand reveal of the Honor Magic 6 generation on January 10th and 11th in China, a renowned leaker, @rodent950, known from previous Huawei ventures, has shared an enticing array of specs for the upcoming successor to the Honor Magic 5 series. Last year, we got four models under the Honor Magic 5 umbrella – the Honor Magic 5 Lite, Honor Magic 5, Honor Magic 5 Pro, and the exclusive Honor 5 Ultimate. Unfortunately, the Honor 5 Ultimate was only available in China. Now, it’s time for the Honor Magic 6 series.

The big question looming over eager buyers’ minds is whether the 2024 iteration of the Honor Magic collection will be accessible globally or if it’ll retain its exclusivity. As per leaks, three models are on the cards for the Chinese market – the Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic 6 Pro, and an intriguing Porsche Edition, reminiscent of Huawei’s opulent Mate series in collaboration with Porsche Design. This ‘Magic 6 Ultimate’ promises to house the most captivating camera setup yet.

Honor Magic 6 Series Specs Leak – A Glimpse into the Future!

According to the leaks, the base Honor Magic 6 model will boast a 1/1.28 inch 50 MP Omnivision OV50H sensor for the primary camera. It will be accompanied by a 1/1.88 inch 50 MP OV50M sensor for the telephoto and ultra-wide angle lenses. Additionally, the device will have a massive 5450 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Magic 6 Pro will maintain the main and ultra-wide-angle cameras from its predecessor. However, it introduces a 1/1.4-inch Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor for an astounding 200 MP zoom capability within its telephoto module. This phone will also come with a massive 5600 mAh battery.

The cream of the crop, the Porsche Design variant, allegedly hosts a 1-inch sensor – an as-yet-unofficial Omnivision OV50K sensor. Other camera specs align with the Pro model, retaining the 200 MP HP3 and 50 MP OV50M sensors, along with a similar 5600 mAh battery.

If the 200 MP telephoto lens is indeed part of the Pro model, it could mark a groundbreaking opportunity for global users to experience such a setup, considering the likelihood of similar high-end Vivo models remaining exclusive to China. However, these are rumours only. We will get official information about the series when Honor will launch the series.

