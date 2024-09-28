Honor Magic 7 Series to Debut in October with AI Agent & Powerful Specs

Anticipated Honor Magic 7 Series Launch Timeframe

The Honor Magic 7 series will reportedly include two models: the Magic 7 and the more advanced Magic 7 Pro. The cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset will power the duo. The new series will offer robust competition to other flagship phones featuring the same processor, ensuring Honor’s phones can keep up with their rivals in speed and power.

The camera systems on both models are shaping up to be a key highlight. The Magic 7 series will reportedly feature a triple-camera setup, accompanied by a 50MP Omnivision OV50H main sensor. Moreover, there will be a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, possibly the Sony IMX882, and a third sensor that could either be 50MP or a stunning 200MP Samsung HP3 sensor. These camera configurations indicate that the Magic 7 series will cater to mobile photography enthusiasts, with improved zoom and high-quality image output.

The smartphone will boast a 2K OLED display, while the standard Magic 7 will offer a 1.5K OLED screen. Both models will likely feature high refresh rates, delivering a smooth and immersive viewing experience. Honor is also adding satellite connectivity on the Magic 7 Pro, giving users the ability to stay connected in remote locations. The phones will come with IP68/69 water and dust resistance, ensuring durability in different environments. For security and convenience, there will be an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as well as 2D face recognition. Moreover, Honor will incorporate its Eye Protection 3.0 technology to reduce strain during prolonged usage.

Perhaps, the most exciting feature of the Magic 7 series is the launch of AI Agent. Honor’s personal on-device AI assistant is designed to learn from user habits and automate tasks intelligently across apps and services. Magic 7 series will go official in October with Honor stepping up as a serious competitor in the crowded flagship market.

