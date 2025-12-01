Honor Magic 8 Pro Global Launch: Full Specs, Features, and Pricing

Honor has officially launched the Magic 8 Pro in global markets, only a month after its debut in China. The device was one of the first smartphones powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Although the global model mirrors the Chinese version in most areas, Honor made small but important changes to the battery and charging speeds.

A Slightly Different Battery Setup for Global Users

Honor changed the battery specifications for the global Magic 8 Pro. The international version carries a 7,100mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Chinese variant includes a 7,200mAh battery with 120W wired charging and the same 80W wireless support.

Other than this difference, both models share identical hardware and features.

Display, Software, and Performance

The Magic 8 Pro runs MagicOS 10 based on Android 16. It features a 6.71-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution (1,256 × 2,808) and a 120Hz refresh rate. According to Honor, the screen can hit 6,000 nits peak HDR brightness, which puts it among the brightest displays on the market.

Inside, the phone uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. Users can choose configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage, giving the device flagship-level power and speed.

Flagship-Level Cameras With 100x Zoom

Honor packed the Magic 8 Pro with a high-end triple camera setup:

200MP telephoto sensor (1/1.4″) , 3.7x optical zoom, up to 100x digital zoom

50MP main sensor (1/1.3″) with CIPA 5.5 stabilisation

50MP ultra-wide camera

On the front, the phone includes a 50MP selfie camera supported by a 3D depth sensor for better face detection and portrait accuracy.

Durability, Connectivity, and Sensors

The Magic 8 Pro carries IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, offering high-level dust and water protection. Connectivity options include:

5G

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 6.0

GPS, AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou

NFC, OTG, USB-C

Honor also added an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, infrared sensor, compass, ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, and proximity sensor.

The device measures 161.15 × 75 × 8.32 mm and weighs 219g.

Pricing and Availability

Malaysia

12GB + 512GB : RM 4,599 (~$1,113)

16GB + 1TB : RM 5,199

Colors: Black, Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan

Pre-orders are now open through Honor’s official website and selected retailers. Deliveries begin December 5.

China

12GB + 256GB : CNY 5,999 (~$840)

Colors: Velvet Black, Snow White, Azure Glaze, Sunrise Gold Sand