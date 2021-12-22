A few months ago, we heard Honor’s first foldable – internally called Magic X – would arrive in Q4 2021. Now it seems like that rumour will turn out to be true. Honor has just announced that its first foldable smartphone will be released soon with the Magic V name. As an independent company, it will be Honor’s first foldable phone in the market. We also hope that it would be a strong competitor to other foldable devices currently available in the market.

Honor Magic V Foldable Smartphone is Coming Soon

Earlier, Honor has also confirmed it will launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone, which will also be used in Honor’s foldable smartphone. Now it remains to be seen if it will be the Magic V or some other foldable device.

The teaser image also gives a close look at the Honor Magic V’s hinge and flat edges. However, it doesn’t reveal much else about the device. In a press release accompanying the teaser image, Honor notes that the Honor Magic V will make its way to the Chinese market soon. But the company doesn’t mention anything about international availability.

Details about the Honor Magic V are scarce right now. But we will get more information about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

