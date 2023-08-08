Honor Magic V2 Launch Is Expected Next Month

Almost all the best Android phones of 2023 have been launched. No doubt, all smartphone makers are now focusing on their foldable offerings as the competition is heating up with every passing month. Recently, Samsung launched the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 5. Now, Honor is wrapping up to announce its slimmest and lightest foldable yet. The company teased the Honor Magic V2 international debut with its IFA 2023 keynote teaser.

Honor Magic V2: A Strong Contender For Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

It is quite clear from the above teaser photo that Honor’s IFA 2023 keynote is planned for 10 a.m. CEST on September 1 in Berlin. Honor’s ‘Save the Date’ announcement clearly displays the ‘V’. It confirms that the event will focus on the Honor Magic V2’s European launch.

The Honor foldable phone is the lightest and slimmest of all foldable yet. It is due to a titanium hinge and proprietary steel. This Honor Phone is extremely thin and light: 9.9mm and 231g. Honor Magic V2 boasts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip just like the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It runs at higher clock speeds. However, Honor provides its foldable with up to 16GB RAM and a massive 1TB storage, unlike Samsung’s offering. If we talk about the camera specs, they are equally impressive, with a 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide, and a 20MP f/2.4 telephoto with OIS. For selfies, the Magic V2 comes with a 16MP f/2.2 snapper on the inner folding screen and the outer cover display.

Other noteworthy specs include Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.3, DisplayPort support over USB-C, and dual-SIM 5G connectivity. The handset had already been launched in China with a price tag of 8,999 RMB. However, Honor Magic V Price will likely be higher in Europe.

