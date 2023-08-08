Honor Magic V2 Launch Is Expected Next Month
Slimmest & Lightest Foldable Phone Yet!
Almost all the best Android phones of 2023 have been launched. No doubt, all smartphone makers are now focusing on their foldable offerings as the competition is heating up with every passing month. Recently, Samsung launched the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 5. Now, Honor is wrapping up to announce its slimmest and lightest foldable yet. The company teased the Honor Magic V2 international debut with its IFA 2023 keynote teaser.