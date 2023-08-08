Honor Magic V2 Launch Is Expected Next Month

The Honor foldable phone is the lightest and slimmest of all foldable yet. It is due to a titanium hinge and proprietary steel. This Honor Phone is extremely thin and light: 9.9mm and 231g. Honor Magic V2 boasts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip just like the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It runs at higher clock speeds. However, Honor provides its foldable with up to 16GB RAM and a massive 1TB storage, unlike Samsung’s offering. If we talk about the camera specs, they are equally impressive, with a 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide, and a 20MP f/2.4 telephoto with OIS. For selfies, the Magic V2 comes with a 16MP f/2.2 snapper on the inner folding screen and the outer cover display.

Other noteworthy specs include Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.3, DisplayPort support over USB-C, and dual-SIM 5G connectivity. The handset had already been launched in China with a price tag of 8,999 RMB. However, Honor Magic V Price will likely be higher in Europe.

Also Read: SECP Introduces New Set Of Rules For Online Loan Apps – (phoneworld.com.pk)