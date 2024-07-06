Honor Magic V3 Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The highly anticipated Magic V3 is an upcoming foldable smartphone by Honor. The handset has been creating waves with its teaser campaign, showcasing new colors and generating buzz with leaked live images. The latest leaks disclose outstanding specs, solidifying the Honor Magic V3 as a game-changer in the foldable smartphone market. Let’s dive into what the latest leak reveals.

Sleek Design and Build

The Honor Magic V3 is tipped to be the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone. It will boast a mere 9.7mm thickness when folded. It means that the Honor smartphone will be 0.2mm thinner than its predecessor. Weighing in at just 226g, it’s also 5g lighter than the V2, making it incredibly portable and user-friendly.

Robust Performance & Features

The Magic V3 promises top-tier performance with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset. The chipset is tipped to provide lightning-fast processing and seamless multitasking. Moreover, the handset will boast IPX8 Water Resistance offering excellent protection against water damage. A massive 5,200 mAh battery supporting 66W wired charging will ensure quick power-ups. As per camera details, there will be a 50 MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 3.5x optical zoom telephoto lens for gorgeous photos and videos. Other notable features include satellite communication support, wireless charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an X-axis linear vibration motor, and a durable metal frame.

The Honor Magic V3 will officially launch on July 12. Only a few days are left in its launch. So, stay tuned for the full reveal and get ready to experience the future of foldable smartphones.