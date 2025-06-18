Honor Magic V5 Launch Date Confirmed for July 2: Here’s What to Expect

Honor has officially confirmed the launch date of its next-generation foldable smartphone — the Honor Magic V5. The device is set to debut on July 2, 2025, during a dedicated launch event in Shenzhen, China. The event will begin at 7:00 PM local time (2:00 PM UTC) and will also showcase other new Honor products.

The Magic V5 is expected to be a major upgrade over the previous Magic V3 model. It will likely come with impressive improvements in performance, design, and battery life, making it one of the most exciting foldables of the year.

One of the key highlights of the Magic V5 is its massive 6,100mAh battery, which is significantly larger than most foldable phones on the market. The phone will also support 66W fast charging, allowing users to recharge their device quickly and stay powered throughout the day.

This combination of long battery life and fast charging could make the Magic V5 a perfect choice for power users who rely on their phones for work, entertainment, and multitasking.

The Magic V5 will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Version chipset. This will deliver top-tier performance for gaming, multitasking, and smooth day-to-day use.

Another standout feature is the 200MP periscope telephoto camera, which could bring excellent zoom capabilities and high-quality photography, even in low light. If true, this would put the Magic V5 among the best camera phones in the foldable category.

Honor also makes a big leap in design. Reports suggest the Magic V5 will measure less than 9mm in thickness when folded, making it possibly the thinnest foldable smartphone ever. This would surpass the current record-holder, Oppo Find N5, which is 8.9mm thick.

A thinner foldable means better portability and a more elegant design — something many users will appreciate.

The Magic V5 will also feature a large 8-inch main inner display and a 6.45-inch cover display. These screen sizes offer users a great balance between smartphone convenience and tablet-level viewing when unfolded.

With its powerful specs, larger battery, advanced camera, and ultra-slim design, the Honor Magic V5 is shaping up to be one of the most impressive foldables of 2025. Honor fans and tech enthusiasts should mark their calendars for July 2, as the brand looks ready to make a bold statement in the foldable phone market. The company also make an intelligent decision by launching the phone before Samsung’s upcoming foldable.