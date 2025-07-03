The Honor Magic V5 is now official and it’s making waves for being the world’s thinnest foldable phone. Honor decided to skip the Magic V4 and jump straight to the V5, but they didn’t hold back on improvements.

At first glance, the Magic V5 looks very similar to the previous Magic V3. That’s actually a good thing because the V3 already had a clean and classy look. But when you look closer, you’ll notice the frame is flatter this time. This small change makes the phone easier to hold and handle, especially when folded.

Honor Magic V5 Launches as the World’s Thinnest Foldable Phone

One of the biggest highlights is how thin and light the Magic V5 is. When folded, it measures just 8.8mm thick. Open it up, and it becomes even slimmer at about 4.1mm or 4.2mm, depending on which colour you choose. The phone is also very lightweight, starting at 217 grams for the Ivory White model. The Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown colours are slightly heavier, weighing around 222 grams.

Honor also worked on making the Magic V5 tougher. The older V3 had an IPX8 rating, which meant it could handle water. The new V5 goes further with an IP58 and IP59 rating. This means it can resist dust better too, giving you more peace of mind when using it in different environments.

Battery life got a nice upgrade as well. The Magic V3 had a 5,150mAh battery. The new Magic V5 bumps this up by 12%. In China, the phone comes with a 6,100mAh silicon-carbon battery, while global versions have a 5,820mAh battery. Both versions still support fast charging, with 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, so you don’t have to wait too long to power up.

The displays are still top-notch. The cover screen is a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED with a sharp resolution of 2376×1060 pixels. It refreshes at 120Hz and can reach an impressive peak brightness of 5,000 nits. This makes it easy to see even in bright sunlight. Inside, the folding display is a big 7.95-inch LTPO OLED with a resolution of 2352×2172 pixels. It also supports 120Hz and the same bright peak. Honor has added extra protection, too. The cover screen uses their Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, while the inner folding screen is reinforced with a Super Armoured Inner Screen for better durability.

On the camera side, Honor didn’t hold back. The main camera is a 50MP wide lens with an f/1.6 aperture. The ultrawide camera is now 50MP too, which is an upgrade from the previous 40MP. There’s also a new telephoto lens. It’s 70mm with a 64MP sensor, which means you can zoom in with better clarity. For selfies and video calls, the Magic V5 has two 20MP front cameras — one on the cover screen and one inside.

Inside the phone, you get the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for smooth and fast performance. The Magic V5 is available in three storage options: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 16GB RAM with 512GB, and a huge 16GB RAM with 1TB storage.

Buyers can choose from four stylish colours: Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown. Prices start at CNY 8,999, which is about $1,255. The most expensive version costs CNY 10,999, which is about $1,535.

Honor is also coming back in Pakistan this month. We can assume that the company may enter the Pakistani market by launching this thinnest foldable here. Only time will tell.