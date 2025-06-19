We have already told you guys that Honor is all ready to launch its next foldable flagship, Magic V5. The Honor Magic V5 is the successor of the Magic V3. The company is going to launch the foldable on July 2 in Shenzhen, China. Soon after announcing the launch date, Honor has now revealed the official teaser of the Magic V5.

The company shared the first official look at the device in its folded state. It looks impossibly thin. We can also notice a big camera island that’s rumoured to house a 200MP periscope telephoto module.

According to the new teaser, Honor Magic V5 will launch as the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone. Currently, oppo Find N5 is the slimmest foldable device, measuring 8.9 mm in its folded state and 4.2 mm unfolded. However, Honor Magic V5 will be thinner than the Find N5.

Honor Magic V5 Surfaces with Ultra-Thin Design in First Teaser

Additionally, the new teaser also promises “PC-level productivity” and Honor’s most powerful AI features to date. The Magic V5 will also feature a large 8-inch main inner display and a 6.45-inch cover display. These screen sizes offer users a great balance between smartphone convenience and tablet-level viewing when unfolded.

With its powerful specs, larger battery, advanced camera, and ultra-slim design, the Honor Magic V5 is shaping up to be one of the most impressive foldables of 2025. Honor fans and tech enthusiasts should mark their calendars for July 2, as the brand looks ready to make a bold statement in the foldable phone market. The company also made an intelligent decision by launching the phone before Samsung’s upcoming foldable.

Honor is yet to confirm a global launch for the Magic V5. Most likely, the phone will be available in other regions by the end of third quarter.

