Honor Magic Vs new teasers reveal support for stylus

Yesterday it was revealed that the honor 80 lineups with the release on November 23rd and now we are getting more details as the launch is near. The most awaited honor Magic Vs will also launch along with the Honor 80 family. Initially, the number series was teased and it seems that now it’s time for foldable device revealing. The company has released Honor Magic Vs new teasers in partnership with Esquire, giving us an overview of the overall design of the device.

The Honor Magic Vs will keep form factor and camera alignment along with a fancy golden option. The camera module will have “Designed by Magic” written on it. In the teaser, we can see Sweet Li holding a pencil which means that Honor is going to include its own version of a stylus for smart devices for the very first time since the brand came into being.

Honor Magic Vs new teasers give glimpse of the upcoming device

The upcoming foldable device will also have a hinge, however since the company has not shared details, more cannot be described by watching a teaser only. Other than this, the device will be almost the same as its predecessor Magic V which has a vertical hinge, a foldable inner display, and a tall and thin cover display, rounded at the right-hand side.

As far as specifications are concerned, Honor will come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 however since Qualcomm is about to announce its new chipset, we might see the next-gen SoC power the Magic Vs. Magic V was only launched in China, so we do not know whether this device will launch outside China or not. Let’s wait and watch.

