Yesterday, Qualcomm has introduced the new Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. Soon after its launch, many smartphone manufacturers have already announced the launch of smartphones with this chipset. Now, Honor has also announced to launch the Magic3 series with the SD888+ SoC.

Honor Magic3 Series will come with Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC

Ms Fang Fei, President of Product Line at Honor, has confirmed this decision. She said

the new chipset will appear in the upcoming Magic3 series. Moreover, Honor will create a mobile experience that will fulfil the needs of even the most demanding users.

The announcement is huge for Honor after the company has separated from Huawei to keep its relationship with US companies. The company can now do trade with US companies and can use products with American IP products such as the Snapdragon 888 Plus.

Moreover, we will also see the future Honor phones coming with Google Mobile Services. It is safe to say the upcoming Honor Magic3 series will be a true flagship and will come with all the features to bring more competitiveness to the market of high-performance smartphones.

On the other hand, the newly launched chipset is pretty much the same as its non-Plus sibling. The big difference is clock speed has been boosted to 2.995 GHz. The sixth-gen Qualcomm Hexagon 780 AI processor can now deliver 32TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second), which is improved from 26TOPS on the regular Snapdragon 888.

Other companies including Xiaomi, Motorola, vivo and Asus are also planning to launch their flagships with this chipset.

