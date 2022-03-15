Honor Magic4 Ultimate Edition All Set to be Launched on March 17

This March we had an event from Apple followed by OnePlus and now we have an event by Huawei scheduled for the 17th of March. Huawei had unveiled two of the Honor Magic4 series i.e. Magic4 and Magic4 Pro. On the 17th of March Huawei plans to have an event in their home market in which they will launch Magic4 Ultimate Edition/ Pro+ model.

According to the different teasers the Magic4 Ultimate Edition will be equipped with a bigger main camera lens than its sibling models i.e. Magic4 Pro. The rumor has it that the Ultimate Edition will be housing a custom Sony sensor which larger than the sensor of the Magic4 Pro. Regarding the other specs of the device nothing specific can be said but it is rumored that it will be more or less like the vanilla Pro.

Three new Honor phone entries i.e. CMA-AN40, VNE-AN00 and LGE-AN20 believed to be Magic4, Magic4 Pro and Magic4 Ultimate Edition were received by the China’s TEENA agency.

Lets have a look at the specs of the Magic4 Pro which as per the rumors will be similar to the Ultimate Edition. The Pro model will be having the dimensions 157.3mm x 75.1mm x 8.3mm and may weigh 206g. It will be having a 6.76 inches display with a resolution of 1334 x 2772 Pixels. It is said to be equipped with Octa-core processor with Android v12 operating system and 12GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage. The battery capacity will be 4000 mAh battery.

The rumored specs are quite interesting. But as they are rumors so we should not expect all the said specs to be true. The launch date is not that far, one can wait for another day or two to know the exact specs of the device.

Also Read: Huawei Files Patents for Moon Photography Technology