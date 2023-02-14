Honor Magic5 Pro AI Camera Sets New Guinness World Record

Advertisement

Honor is wrapping up to introduce the highly anticipated new Honor Magic5 series on February 27th at the MWC 2023. The company is all set to bring the new flagships to the world. Honor will also take the opportunity to introduce the Honor Magic Vs globally. The brand has been calling enthusiasts to “Go Beyond the Galaxy” in order to meet the “real Magic” with the new Honor phones. The point worth mentioning here is that the company’s latest teaser of the Honor Magic5 Pro does its magic eternalizing a Guinness World Record-breaking moment. No doubt, it would be an honor for the honor Magic5 Pro to set a new Guinness World Record.

The company states that the Honor Magic5 Pro was capable of capturing the photo due to its high tech. The handset features five shooting ranges:

0.5x for the ultrawide shooter

1x for the main

3.5x and 5x

The latter two probably come from a periscope or telephoto zoom camera

Reports claim that the company partnered with the official Guinness World Records in order to snap a successful attempt at doing the highest between-the-legs slam dunk. The athlete Piotr Grabowski set the record at a facility in London on January 2023 and Honor took advantage to capture that moment. According to the brand, the Honor flagship phone boasts impressive AI tech in its camera that is capable of capturing the movement and recording the moment.

ALLEGED HONOR MAGIC5 SERIES SPECS

The upcoming Honor Magic5 series will include two devices – Honor Magic5 and Magic5 Pro. The duo is expected to sport the SD 8 Gen2 CPU. It is quite clear that the upcoming series is going to give tough competition to its rival, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The leaks hint at a circular camera design with up to 100x digital/hybrid zoom. The series will likely sport OLED displays with a high-refresh refresh rate. As per reports, both handsets will bring up to 66W fast charging. We expect the duo to run Android 13 with the latest Magic OS 7 running atop. Honor Magic5 series Launch is expected on February 27th. Let’s wait and watch as the brand will likely drop more teasers ahead of the launch event. Stay tuned!

