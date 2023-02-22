Honor Magic5 Surfaces At Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Advertisement

Honor is all set to introduce the highly anticipated new Honor Magic5 series on February 27th at the MWC 2023. The company is wrapping up to bring the new flagships to the world. Honor will also take the opportunity to introduce the Honor Magic Vs globally. The brand has been calling enthusiasts to “Go Beyond the Galaxy” in order to meet the “real Magic” with the new Honor phones. While everyone is quite anxious and is waiting for Honor to officially announce its upcoming Magic5 and Magic5 Pro flagships at MWC Barcelona, a new Geekbench listing surfaced online. The good part of the news is that the Geekbench listing confirmed some key specs of the non-Pro model. Let’s dig into it.

Geekbench Listing Confirms These Honor Magic5 Specs

According to the listing, the upcoming vanilla model of the Magic5 series will be bearing the Honor PGT-AN00 identifier. In addition, the handset will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is tipped to come with 12GB RAM. The point worth mentioning here is that the handset managed impressive scores of 1,411 single-core points and 4,584 multi-core points at the listing. Let’s have a look at that:



The phone is also tipped to be booting Android 13 presumably with the latest version of Magic UI on top. According to some previous rumors, Magic5 will sport a quad camera setup with 50MP cameras and with up to 5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. The leaks hint at a circular camera design with up to 100x digital/hybrid zoom. The series will likely sport OLED displays with a high-refresh refresh rate. The smartphone will also boast 66W fast charging. On the other hand, the Pro model may go over the 100W threshold like its predecessor. Honor is set to wrap off its Magic5 and Magic5 Pro on February 27 at MWC Barcelona. Let’s wait and watch what comes next.

Honor Magic5 Pro AI Camera has also set a new Guinness World Record. The company partnered with the official Guinness World Records in order to snap a successful attempt at doing the highest between-the-legs slam dunk. If you want to know more about it, head to the link down below:

