The Honor Magic7 series is generating excitement with rumours of enhanced periscope zoom cameras, but according to recent leaks, these upgrades may not extend to the Pro model. Instead, the Honor Magic7 Pro might retain some of the same camera components as its predecessor, the Magic6 Pro, while introducing improvements in other areas.

Leaks suggest that the Magic7 Pro will feature the same 180MP telephoto lens used in the Magic6 Pro, a camera that earned high praise and received accolades from DxOMark earlier this year. While it may not bring new zoom innovations, the 180MP sensor is still considered a high-performance option, especially for photography enthusiasts.

Honor Magic7 Series: Leaks Hint at Camera and Charging Upgrades

Similarly, the main 50MP camera from the previous generation is likely to remain, ensuring consistent image quality. However, Honor will also include the OmniVision OV50H ultrawide sensor, potentially improving performance in wide-angle photography and offering more versatility for users.

The Magic7 Pro could see a shift in display design, with leaks indicating a departure from the Quad Curved Floating Screen used in the Magic6 Pro. Instead, it may adopt a flatter display, similar to what is seen in the OnePlus 13, potentially making the phone more practical and durable.

Another interesting development is the charging speed. Both the Magic7 Pro and OnePlus 13 will support 100W wired charging, a step up from the 80W charging available in the Magic6 Pro. This change is likely to reduce charging times, making the device more competitive in the fast-charging race.

The leaks also hint at improvements in wireless charging. The term “full-blooded” wireless charging associated with the Magic7 Pro suggested that Honor might retain or enhance the custom 66W wireless charging technology from the previous model. This feature will provide faster, more convenient charging for users on the go.

When it comes to battery life, the 5,600mAh silicon-carbon battery introduced in the Magic6 Pro will make a return in the Magic7 Pro. This type of battery offers higher energy density, resulting in longer usage times and better overall battery efficiency. Users can expect similar endurance, ensuring all-day performance even with demanding usage.

As with many flagship devices, the Magic7 Pro will feature the latest Snapdragon 8-series chipset, offering improved performance, power efficiency, and AI capabilities. This upgrade will keep the device competitive with other premium smartphones and ensure smooth multitasking, gaming, and app performance.

With an official announcement likely imminent, the Magic7 Pro will compete with other top-tier smartphones, such as the OnePlus 13. Both phones will offer similar performance in terms of display, charging speed, and design, making this competition worth watching.

The Honor Magic7 Pro may not introduce revolutionary changes in its camera setup, but it offers incremental upgrades in charging battery life, and display design. With the latest Snapdragon chipset under the hood and fast-charging technology, the Magic7 Pro aims to maintain Honor’s reputation for delivering premium smartphones. While some fans might have hoped for more dramatic changes, the leaks suggest a well-rounded device that builds on the strengths of its predecessor.