Check Out Honor MagicOS 7.0 Eligible Devices and Rollout Schedule Here

A day before the launch of the Honor 80 series and foldable Magic Vs, Honor announced MagicOS 7.0 based on Android 13. The new release will be present on all upcoming Honor phones. MagicOS 7.0 features a more streamlined design with flat icons and fluid animations. The company also uses the new Honor Sans font throughout the UI. Honor also announces the list of eligible devices getting the MagicOS 7.0. But first, let’s discuss the key highlights of the software.

The home screen now houses larger folders that are easily accessible. The new widgets allow for a more personalized experience. Honor also introduced a new video editor that comes built-in. Honor OS TurboX promises faster app launches and optimized system-level power consumption management. The New MagicGuard deals with system, privacy protection and financial security aspects and also protects devices against malware.

MagicRing is Honor’s new name for seamless file transfers, smart clipboard, call and notification management between MagicOS devices and other Honor laptops and tablets. Honor Magic Text recognizes text in images and allows users to scan and save text to PDF.

Honor also shared an initial list of devices that will receive the MagicOS 7.0 update in China. The device list is specifically for China while the global rollout schedule and list will be shared in the near future.

Honor MagicOS 7.0 eligible devices and rollout schedule:

December 2022

Honor Magic V

Honor Magic3 Ultimate Edition

Honor Magic3 Pro

Honor Magic3

Honor V40

January 2023

Honor Magic4 Supreme Edition

Honor Magic4 Pro

Honor Magic4

February 2023

Honor 70 Pro+

Honor 70 Pro

Honor 70

March 2023

Honor 60 Pro

Honor 60

Honor 50 Pro

Honor 50

April 2023

Honor X40 GT

May 2023

Honor V40 Light Luxury Edition

Honor X40

Honor X30

