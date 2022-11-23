Check Out Honor MagicOS 7.0 Eligible Devices and Rollout Schedule Here
A day before the launch of the Honor 80 series and foldable Magic Vs, Honor announced MagicOS 7.0 based on Android 13. The new release will be present on all upcoming Honor phones. MagicOS 7.0 features a more streamlined design with flat icons and fluid animations. The company also uses the new Honor Sans font throughout the UI. Honor also announces the list of eligible devices getting the MagicOS 7.0. But first, let’s discuss the key highlights of the software.
The home screen now houses larger folders that are easily accessible. The new widgets allow for a more personalized experience. Honor also introduced a new video editor that comes built-in. Honor OS TurboX promises faster app launches and optimized system-level power consumption management. The New MagicGuard deals with system, privacy protection and financial security aspects and also protects devices against malware.
MagicRing is Honor’s new name for seamless file transfers, smart clipboard, call and notification management between MagicOS devices and other Honor laptops and tablets. Honor Magic Text recognizes text in images and allows users to scan and save text to PDF.
Honor also shared an initial list of devices that will receive the MagicOS 7.0 update in China. The device list is specifically for China while the global rollout schedule and list will be shared in the near future.
Honor MagicOS 7.0 eligible devices and rollout schedule:
December 2022
- Honor Magic V
- Honor Magic3 Ultimate Edition
- Honor Magic3 Pro
- Honor Magic3
- Honor V40
January 2023
- Honor Magic4 Supreme Edition
- Honor Magic4 Pro
- Honor Magic4
February 2023
- Honor 70 Pro+
- Honor 70 Pro
- Honor 70
March 2023
- Honor 60 Pro
- Honor 60
- Honor 50 Pro
- Honor 50
April 2023
- Honor X40 GT
May 2023
- Honor V40 Light Luxury Edition
- Honor X40
- Honor X30
