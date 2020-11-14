Just recently, we have told you that Redmi is going to launch a new device with a 6,000 mAh battery. The device has appeared on TENAA listing. Now, another device has appeared on TENAA but this is an Honor device. The phone has appeared on TENAA with the model number HJC-AN00. Honor to Launch a New Midranger with 66W Fast Charging. The listing has also revealed some specs. Let’s have a look at them.

First of all, the phone will have a 6.53” screen diagonal. A famous leakster Digital Chat Station has also revealed on Weibo some more specs of an incoming Honor phone that matches the one from the certification.

The coming Honor phone will come with a Dimensity 800U chipset. Also, it will have a 66W fast charging. But it will have a 3,800 mAh battery which is low in my opinion.

Moreover, the phone will come with a 60Hz refresh rate on the OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution. At the front, there is a 16MP front-facing camera. also, the phone will have a quad camera setup. The back setup will include a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP setup.

Interestingly enough, all these specs match the Huawei nova 8 SE smartphone. We can say that Honor is just borrowing a device from the parent company with its own logo on the back.

As far as the price of the phone is concerned, the nova 8 SE costs $390. So, we can say that the coming phone will cost around $350.

Honor has also not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. But we will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.