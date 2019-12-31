HONOR Pakistan’s Year 2019 in Review

With 2020 just around the corner, and as we move closer to ending 2019, we look back at the half a dozen mobile phones that were released by HONOR Pakistan. In 2019, HONOR Pakistan gave us 6 new smartphones to indulge in and experience the revolutionizing technology by the organization. Releases of so many smartphones by HONOR Pakistan, it is pretty hard to actually even decide which one really is the best of them all. All these six smartphones offer not only long battery life or high MP cameras or large display screen but a value that makes its users hooked on to smartphones by HONOR Pakistan. We tested and used all these 6 products to bear witness to the performance of some of these smartphones.

Honor 8C – The Best of HONOR Pakistan’s 2019 Smartphone

The year began with a bang, thanks to HONOR 8C that came out in January 2019. The first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 632 octa-core which has enabled it to perform 40% better than its predecessors at an amazing price tag. We think the Honor 8C has been the best of what HONOR had to offer in 2019.

Honor 8S – Good But Lagged behind the Competition

Five months later came HONOR 8S was launch in May. This smartphone by HONOR Pakistan offers its users a minimalistic Dewdrop Design with facial recognition and light sensors for the front camera. Though, it didn’t perform as good compared to what the budget smartphones by Infinix and Tecno.

In the month of August, HONOR launched three different smartphones and personally when three smartphones come together in close by dates, it makes one pretty indecisive about which one to choose.

Honor 20 Pro – Top Camera Phone by HONOR

On August 5th came out HONOR 20 PRO to capture wonders with its four Pocketable Cameras. The smartphone is extremely stylish in colours of Phantom Blue and Phantom Black with a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor to unlock as you pick it up. HONOR 20 PRO is the flagship smartphone by the tech giant HONOR Pakistan. It comes equipped with specs that has given other smartphones a run for their money. With a large LCD screen of 6.26 inches, the smartphone has a 32MP hole-punch notch on the top left and lastly comes with triple camera that gives the holder a chance to do outstanding photography. The Only Con of the smartphone was that it offered an IPS LCD panel instead of an AMOLED.

Honor 10 Lite and Honor 8A

The second smartphone for the month of August was HONOR 10 LITE PRO 128GB with massive storage capacity and 24MP front camera that allows you to take selfies in the dimmest light yet look ravishing. Next was HONOR 8A which came with a super powerful speaker, which is good enough to have a little party of your own without any support!

HONOR 9X – High Hopes for it, will it do good?

The final smartphone of 2019 by HONOR Pakistan was the most anticipated one which has taken the mobile market by fire. It was due to the launch of the most awaited HONOR 9X which is the successor to last year’s 8X. HONOR 9X came out for pre-booking on 20th Dec 2019 exclusively on the e-commerce site Daraz in just Rs. 38,999 along with the free Bluetooth speaker and had managed to rack in huge volume of pre-sale orders.

The flagship X series is the first-ever smartphone by HONOR Pakistan to have Pop-up selfie camera like the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 that has helped to increase the overall screen size. This has allowed a better viewing experience for those who love to play games or watch movies on smartphones. We’ll see and update if the Honor 9X lives up to the expectations and performs what the X-Series by HONOR is known for.

It is safe to say that HONOR Pakistan has introduced some really good smartphones and some that struggled throughout the year. But, we do hope that as a brand, HONOR Pakistan can bring in new smartphones that offer better value in 2020 as the competition has become pretty tough for each and every smartphone maker. If HONOR does that, then there’s a chance they could grab a good share of the Pakistani smartphone market in 2020.