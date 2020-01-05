Huawei is planning to bring Android Q-based EMUI 10 in more devices including Honor phones. The company has announced on Weibo that it will expand it to seven more phones. In the list, there are four Huawei and three Honor devices. These phones will join beta testing in February 2020. Four phones will get the update in February and three phones will get the update in March. Here’s the full list:

These Huawei and Honor Phones Join EMUI 10 beta

February 2020

Huawei nova 5

Honor 20S

Huawei nova 5i Pro

Huawei nova 5z

March 2020

Huawei nova 5i

Huawei Enjoy 10S

Honor 20 Lite

Currently, only phones with Chinese software can join this beta program through the community app on the phone. Early adopters can switch to EMUI 10, which is based on the latest Android release.

From the past month, the company has brought the EMUI 10 in over 10 million devices. Moreover, the program is expanding more and more and in the near future, more Huawei devices will get the Android 10. On the other hand, some flagship devices like Honor V30 and Huawei Mate 30 ship with Android 10 based EMUI 10 out of the box. Let’s see when other phones will get the Android 10 update.

