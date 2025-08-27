Usually, the second half of the year is quite promising as most of the big smartphone manufacturers launch their products then. We’ll see the iPhone 17 series, Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chipset, along with some other highly anticipated devices in the second half. Now, some latest reports have revealed that Honor is also planning to launch Honor 500 series by the end of this year.

The company is also launching the Honor Magic8 series with the Honor 500 series. According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Chinese phone manufacturer will likely release the Honor 500 duo by the end of this year in China. Most likely, there will be a vanilla and a Pro version in the series.

Honor Plans Major Year-End Launch: Get Ready For 500 Series, Magic8, and GT 2

The predecessors of the series are the camera-centric devices. Honor will keep the same formula for the upcoming devices. So, Honor 500 and Honor 500 Pro will continue to be camera-centric handsets, with a lightweight design and 6.5-inch displays. The main camera will retain the 200MP resolution, but will use a different sensor.

Moreover, both phones will feature a massive battery with fast charging support. Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the series. Obviously, the Pro version will come with some advanced features compared to its vanilla version.

This is not the end here; the report also touches on the Honor GT 2 series. It’s not entirely clear, but either one or both phones from the GT 2 family will feature a 6.83-inch display, high-performance chips and huge batteries. Most likely, the GT 2 family will comprise a vanilla GT 2 and a GT 2 Pro.

This is all that the report reveals about the upcoming Honor devices. If the report is true, we will surely get more updates about these phones in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.