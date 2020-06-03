Right on schedule, Honor has unveiled its Play4 series – Honor Play4 and Play 4 Pro. Both have come with 5G connectivity and powerful 7nm chipsets. Both phones put more focus on photography capabilities. Anyways, unlike their names, both phones are quite different in specs. In this article, I will only discuss the high-end specs of Honor Play4 Pro. Let’s have a look at the key specs first.

Honor Play 4 Pro is Now Live with Kirin 990

As mentioned earlier, Honor Play 4 Pro uses the Kirin 990 chipset with 5G connectivity. The phone will run Magic UI 3.1 and Android 10 out of the box. Moreover, it 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has a 6.57” LCD with 1080p+ resolution.

Now, let’s discuss the photography skills of the phone. It has two cameras at the front and two cameras at the back as well. The phone has a dual punch hole to house the 32MP main selfie camera and 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Although it seems like, the cameras on the back are not enough. But it is not true. Both cameras at the back are special. The phone has 40MP main camera of Sony IMX600, a 1/1.7”. Honor claims that it is capable of capturing 40% more light than traditional sensors and can boost its ISO to 204,800.

The second 8MP camera offers 3x optical zoom. It has Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). There’s a Laser AF system to help with the autofocus. Moreover, the phone has a powerful 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. The company claims that it can charge the 70% battery in 30 minutes.

Furthermore, the phone will be available in Blue and Black colours and up for pre-order in China. As far as its pricing is concerned, it costs $410. It is surely one of the most affordable Kirin 990 phones. There are no words when the phone will be available in other markets. But we hope to get it soon here in Pakistan.