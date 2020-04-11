As we already knew the Honor has planned to launch two of its smartphones. Right on schedule, Honor has announced the Play 4T series in China. The series includes Honor Play 4T Pro and the Honor Play 4T. Both have come with some same specs. Just as both have come with 48MP main cameras and 4,000mAh batteries. Let’s have a look at the specs of both the models.

Honor Play 4T Pro and Play 4T are Now Official

The more powerful version, Play 4T Pro, has come with a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen of FHD+ resolution. It has an in-display fingerprint reader. It also has a waterdrop notch at the top of the screen to house 16 MP camera. On the back, we see a triple camera setup including a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide unit and a 2MP depth sensor.

Furthermore, the phone has come with a 7nm Kirin 810 chipset. It comes in two memory variants including 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Moreover, it has a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the phone cost CNY 1,499 (PKR 35471) for the 6/128GB model and CNY 1,699 (PKR 40204) for the 8/128GB model.

Now let’s talk about the Play 4T. It has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD of HD+ resolution. But, it has an 8MP selfie camera. On the back, you will see a dual-camera setup including a 48MP main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Moreover, it has a Kirin 710A chipset with 6GB of RAM. Also, it has a 128GB of onboard storage. It also has a 4,000mAh battery with regular charging.

As far as its pricing is concerned, The Honor Play 4T will cost CNY 1,199 (PKR 28372).