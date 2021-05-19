Right on time, Honor has launched its latest mid-range smartphone in China dubbed as Play 5. The smartphone has come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U chipset and supports speedy 66W wired charging. The rest of the key specs are also impressive. Let’s have a look at the specs first.

Honor Play 5 Unveiled with Dimensity 800U and 66W Charging

First of all, the phone has a 6.53-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. The phone has a 16MP selfie camera placed in the water drop notch. At the back, you will see a total of four cameras. It has a 64MP primary shooter and 8MP ultrawide camera. The remaining two modules are both 2MP and are used for macro shots and depth data.

Moreover, the phone will be available in two storage options – 8GB/ 128GB or 8GB/256G. Play 5 has a 3,800 mAh battery which is not as impressive. In my opinion, the phone should have a battery capacity of more than 4,000 mAh. Anyhow, the fast charger should help you top up from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes. On the software side, we see an Android 10 with Magic UI 4.0 and no Google Play Services. In China, it is normal to not get Google Plays services, so it is not a disadvantage.

The Honor Play5 is available in gradient, purple and black colours. The phone will go on sale in China on May 26. The availability in other markets is not known yet. The pricing details of the phone are as follows.

8/128GB trim goes for $326

8/256GB version will be available at $358

