Honor Play 70C Goes Live with Helio G81 Ultra; Expected Price & Launch Date in Pakistan

Honor Play 70C has officially launched in China as Honor’s latest budget smartphone, bringing a 90Hz display, a large battery, and a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset at a very affordable price.

The phone targets entry-level users looking for basic day-to-day performance without spending heavily on flagship hardware.

The Honor Play 70C features a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G81 Ultra processor and comes in up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configurations.

The base model starts with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while additional variants include 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB options.

On the camera side, the device includes a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter housed inside a waterdrop notch. It can record videos at 1080p 30fps.

Honor has also equipped the phone with a 5300mAh battery paired with 15W charging support.

The Honor Play 70C starts at around $90 in China, which converts to nearly PKR 25,000 before taxes and duties.

However, after PTA taxes and local retail costs, the phone is expected to launch in Pakistan between PKR 28,000 and PKR 35,000, depending on the storage variant.

Honor has not officially confirmed global availability yet, but based on previous launch timelines, the Play 70C could arrive in Pakistan during Q2 2026, possibly a couple of months after its China debut.

More details regarding international rollout and local pricing are expected in the coming weeks.

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