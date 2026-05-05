The Honor Play 80 Plus has officially joined the growing Play 80 lineup, offering a mix of practical features and strong battery performance at an affordable price. Positioned alongside the earlier Play 80 and Play 80 Pro models, this new device focuses on long-lasting usage and reliable everyday performance rather than high-end specifications.

One of the most noticeable features of the Honor Play 80 Plus is its large 6.61-inch TFT LCD display. The screen comes with HD+ resolution and supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which helps provide smoother scrolling and a better visual experience during regular use. It also reaches up to 1,010 nits of peak brightness, making it easier to view content outdoors or in bright environments. For basic photography and video calls, the device includes a 5MP front-facing camera placed inside a small punch-hole cutout.

Honor Play 80 Plus is Now Official with Huge 7,500mAh Battery

On the back, the phone keeps things simple with a single 13MP camera featuring an f/1.8 aperture. While it may not compete with more advanced multi-camera systems, it is capable of capturing decent photos in good lighting conditions and supports video recording at up to 1080p resolution. This setup reflects the phone’s focus on essential features rather than advanced photography.

Moreover, the phone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset. This processor is for entry-level to mid-range devices, offering enough power for daily tasks such as browsing, social media, and light gaming. The phone also includes a dedicated AI button, which allows users to quickly access smart features, launch apps, or interact with the built-in assistant. This addition highlights Honor’s effort to bring more AI-driven functionality into its devices.

One of the standout aspects of this phone is its massive 7,500mAh battery. This is significantly larger than what is typically found in most smartphones, allowing for extended usage without frequent charging. According to Honor, the battery can deliver up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge. The company also claims that the battery will maintain up to 80% of its original health even after six years of use, which could appeal to users looking for long-term reliability. The device supports 45W wired charging and also offers reverse charging, enabling it to power other devices when needed.

On the software side, the phone runs MagicOS 10.0 based on Android 16. This brings a modern interface along with various AI-powered tools designed to improve usability and efficiency. Additionally, the device comes with IP64 protection, offering resistance against dust and light water splashes.

The Honor Play 80 Plus is available in Aquamarine, Black, and Gold color options. It is available in China. It costs around CNY 1,699 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the higher-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs CNY 2,099.

The availability and pricing are not known for Pakistani users yet. However, we will update you when we get more information about it.