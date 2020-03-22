Yesterday, we came to know some alleged specs of Honor’s upcoming phone, Play 9A. Now the latest Honor Play 9A pops-up on TENAA. The listing has confirmed some specs revealed yesterday. Let’s see what specs the listing has revealed.

Honor Play 9A pops-up on TENAA Revealing Some Key Specs

The phone has appeared on TENAA with two model numbers, MED-AL20 and MOA-AL20, claiming that both are model of the Honor Play 9A. It will have a 4,900 mAh battery. Furthermore, the phone has 59.07 x 74.06 x 9.04 mm measurements. Also, it will have a 6.3-inch FullHD+ display with a waterdrop notch to house a selfie camera.

From the rumours, we know that the Play 9A It will be based around the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It will have a 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. On the back, we will see a 13MP main shooter along with a 2MP depth module. Other specs include a fingerprint reader on the back, 10W battery charging, Android 10, with Magic UI 3.0. Moreover, it will be available in blue, green and black colours.

Currently, this is all that we know so far about the phone. The company has not revealed any launch date of the phone yet. But as the phone has appeared on TENAA we will shortly get the phone in the market.