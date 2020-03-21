We are continuously getting the update about the latest smartphones of different companies. Honor is also working on a smartphone to facilitate its customers soon. These days Honor Play 9A is in rumours and we are getting some leaked specs about the phone. Let’s have a look at what the renders reveal about the phone.

Honor Play 9A Specs and Design Revealed

A famous leakster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the preliminary specs and designs of the upcoming Play 9A. He revealed that it will be an entry-level smartphone. Obviously, it will come with some improved specs as compared to its predecessor, Play 8A. Also, the upcoming phone will pack a much larger 5,000 battery.

Additionally, the Play 9A will have a 6.3-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch to house an 8MP selfie camera. The phone will measure 159.07mm×74.06mm×9.04mm and weigh 185 grams. On the back, there will be a dual-camera setup. There will be a 13MP main camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. Also, there will be an LED flash in a rectangular frame. On the back, there will also be a fingerprint reader.

Furthermore, the phone will come with the Helio P35 chipset. It will have 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. Moreover, the phone will run Android 10 with Honor’s Magic UI 3.0 on top. The phone will be available in green, blue and black colours.

The company has not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. But we hope to get more information soon.