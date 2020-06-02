As the launch date of Honor Play4 series coming closer, we are getting more updates regarding the devices. Honor has planned to unveil the series on June 3, tomorrow. Now, just before the launch, the Honor Play4 Pro shines on Geekbench and also on JD.com with an expected shipping date of June 10.

Honor Play4 Pro Shines on Geekbench confirming some key specs

The Geekbench listing has revealed an undisclosed Kirin chipset. Also, the phone will have 8GB of RAM. Moreover, the phone scores 740 points in single-core and 2816 in multi-core tests. As the phone will have octa-core, 1.86Hz base clock processor, so it could be a Kirin 990.

Unfortunately, the listing does not reveal much. But thanks to the previous leaks, we know that the Honor Play4 Pro has a 6.57-inch IPS LCD of 1080x2340px resolution. Moreover, it will have a dual-selfie camera at the front – 32MP+8MP regular and ultrawide combination. However, at the back, we will see a Sony IMX600y 40MP main camera with an 8MP ultrawide snapper. There’s a 4,200mAh battery with 40W charging support.

Yesterday, we also came to know that the upcoming phone will come with a body temperature sensor. It means the phone will be able to check the temperature of the body which is a basic need of the pandemic time.

On the other hand, the company will also launch the Honor Play4 too. The vanilla version will surely do not have as many impressive specs as the Pro model will have.

The phones are going to launch tomorrow. We will get more official information about the phones on Wednesday.

