We have already told you guys that Honor is going to reveal its Play 4 lineup on Wednesday. Thanks, to the leaks and renders, we have come to know much about the devices. Also, the phones have appeared on various certification platforms like MIIT and TENAA. However, there is something new that we came to know about the Honor Play4 Pro. The brand manager in China has shared a video of the phone, revealing it will have a body temperature sensor.

Honor Play4 Pro will have a Body Temperature Sensor

Keeping in mind the need for the sensor in these pandemic times, Honor has taken a really good step. It will really be quite useful during the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, the phones have also appeared on Geekbench listing.

The Honor Play4 Pro appears with the model number the OXP-AN00. The listing has revealed that it will come with a Kirin chipset and 8GB RAM. Moreover, it will run Android 10 operating system and EMUI 10 on top without Google services. Also, it will have a 6.57” display and will measure 162.7×75.8×8.9mm. The listing also revealed that it will have a 4,100mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Honor Play4 has a model number DVC-AN00. Unfortunately, the listing does not reveal any information regarding the specs. But thanks to the previous leaks, we know that Play4 will have a 6.51-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixel LCD display. It will have a 4,000 mAh powerful battery. The phone will be available in different RAM and storage configurations. The RAM options include 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. The storage options include 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage sizes.

There are variations in many leaks. The official information will come on Wednesday.