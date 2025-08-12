Honor made headlines back in April when it launched the Honor Power with a huge 8,000 mAh battery. Even today, that size is rare in mainstream smartphones. However, the battery race is intensifying. Competitors, like Redmi, are also working on phones with similar or even bigger batteries. Honor isn’t backing down. The company is now working on the Honor Power 2. This new Honor Power 2 will take things even further with a jaw-dropping 10,000 mAh battery. The phone was first leaked last month. Now, fresh rumours from China reveal another key detail of Honor Power 2– the chipset.

Reports claim the Honor Power 2 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor. This means the phone will remain in the mid-range category, but with solid performance. While other specifications are still unknown, pairing a powerful chip with such a massive battery makes it a phone worth watching.

Honor Power 2 to Debut with 10,000 mAh Battery and This Powerful Chipset

For comparison, the first Honor Power came with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 1224×2700 resolution, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It reached a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. The camera setup included a 50 MP main camera, a 5 MP ultrawide lens, and a 16 MP selfie camera. The battery charged at 66W through a wired connection.

If the company bring the same display specs as its predecessor, the phone will be worth buying. The 6.78-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate is still a very good option.

Additionally, the 50MP camera at the back is also a good option. Many mid-range smartphones also have the same camera capability. But I will really appreciate it if the company expand the front camera capability to 32MP.

It’s not yet clear if the Power 2 will improve charging speeds or stick to the same standard. With a 10,000 mAh battery, fast charging will be more important than ever.

As of now, a 10,000 mAh battery capacity with MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor in a phone is an impressive tactic.

More leaks are expected in the coming days. If the rumours hold true, the Honor Power 2 could set a new benchmark for battery life in smartphones.

