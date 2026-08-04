Honor is preparing to unveil its much-awaited Robot Phone on August 12, but a new leak has already revealed nearly all of the smartphone’s key specs. Along with the leaked details, Honor has also released official teaser images, giving fans an early look at the upcoming flagship device.

According to information shared by well-known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Honor Robot Phone will feature a 6.3-inch flat LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1216 x 2640 pixels. The screen is expected to deliver a peak brightness of 6,800 nits, making it one of the brightest displays on a smartphone. Honor is also adding an anti-reflective coating to improve visibility in bright outdoor conditions.

Honor Robot Phone Leak Reveals Powerful Specs Ahead of Official Launch

The smartphone will run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This flagship chipset will deliver faster performance, improved graphics, and better power efficiency for demanding tasks such as gaming, photography, and artificial intelligence features.

One of the biggest highlights of the Robot Phone is its large 7,060mAh battery, which is significantly bigger than what is available in most premium smartphones today. The device will also support 120W wired fast charging, allowing users to recharge the battery in a short amount of time.

Honor will also include three of its own custom-designed chips inside the Robot Phone. These include the C1 chip for improving radio frequency performance and network connectivity, the E2 chip for better power management and battery efficiency, and the H1 imaging chip will enhance photography and image processing.

The camera system appears to be another major selling point. The Robot Phone will feature a 200-megapixel main camera with an f/1.6 aperture and a gimbal stabilization system. It will reportedly use a large 1/1.28-inch sensor, which should help capture more light for clearer and sharper photos, especially in low-light conditions.

The rear camera setup will also include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with an f/2.6 aperture and 2.7x optical zoom. The telephoto sensor will measure 1/1.4 inches, making it one of the larger sensors used in a zoom camera. This combination could offer detailed zoom shots while maintaining high image quality.

According to the leak, Honor will offer the Robot Phone in two memory configurations. Buyers will be able to choose between a model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage or a higher-end version with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. These options are for users who need extra performance and storage for games, videos, and large applications.

While Honor has not officially confirmed the leaked specifications, the company has already teased several features ahead of the launch event. If the leaked details prove accurate, the Robot Phone could become one of Honor’s most powerful smartphones to date, combining a bright display, flagship performance, advanced camera technology, and a massive battery. All official details, including pricing and market availability, are expected to be announced during the launch event on August 12.