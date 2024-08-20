Honor Set to Enter Foldable Race to Compete with Samsung

Currently, Samsung is dominating the foldable phone market, particularly with its recent Galaxy Z Fold 6 release. However, another player is entering the race next month. Yes, you are thinking it right, Honor is the next company to launch its latest foldable device before IFA Berlin in September to compete with Samsung.

The company has unveiled a teaser page at the annual European tech event. Honor has displayed a large banner with the slogan “AI unfold your magic,” along with the names “Honor Magic V3,” “Honor MagicPad2,” and “Honor MagicBook Art 14.”

Honor launched the company’s latest foldable phone in China in July as a successor to the Honor Magic V2. Now, the company will unveil it globally.

Honor Set to Enter Foldable Race with New Launch to Compete with Samsung

The Honor Magic V3 is a strong competitor in the global foldable phone market. It features the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip found in Samsung’s latest phones. The Magic V3 also boasts an impressive camera system with a 50MP primary camera, 50MP 3.5x periscope camera, and 40MP ultra-wide camera.

In terms of design, the Honor Magic V3 is incredibly thin at just 9.2mm and lightweight at 226g. This makes it thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12.1mm, 239g) and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (10.5mm, 257g).

One potential challenge for the Honor Magic V3 could be its pricing on the global market. The Magic V2 launched with a hefty price tag of £1,700/€2,000, suggesting that the Magic V3 might also come with a steep price. Foldable phones, in general, tend to be expensive, and Honor’s latest model will follow this trend. For instance, Samsung’s latest foldable phone starts at £1,799/€2,200, which further highlights the premium pricing typical for devices in this category. Therefore, it’s reasonable to anticipate a high price for the Honor Magic V3 as well.

Honor has been steadily building its presence in the global smartphone market, and its foldable phones are a key part of this strategy. With advanced features, cutting-edge design, and strong competition from other major brands like Samsung, Honor is positioning itself as a strong contender in the foldable phone segment. However, the high price point might be a deciding factor for many potential buyers, especially those who are comparing it with other foldable options.

Honor is expected to unveil its latest products for the European market on Thursday, September 5. This event will be closely watched, as it falls just before the start of IFA Berlin, one of the biggest technology trade shows in the world, which kicks off on September 6. The timing of this announcement suggests that Honor aims to capture attention at the IFA event, where many tech enthusiasts and industry professionals gather to see the latest innovations.