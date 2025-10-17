HONOR Showcases Human-Centric AI Leadership at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai

HONOR, a global leader in AI device ecosystems, concluded its first participation at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, UAE– where the brand captivated visitors with its AI-powered innovations and reaffirmed its leadership in human-centric technology.

From immersive experiences to strategic collaborations, HONOR demonstrated how its smart devices, AI solutions, and forward-thinking partnerships are shaping the future of digital transformation across the UAE and GCC.

“Our participation at GITEX Global 2025 reinforces HONOR’s position as a global AI ecosystem leader with a human-centric approach — one that bridges smart devices, AI services, and cross-OS connectivity to enable smarter, more connected living,” said Debo Zhang, General Manager of HONOR GCC. “We are also extending this vision beyond technology into real-world experiences. In October, we will open our new experience store at the iconic Dubai Mall, designed as an AI Smart Living Innovation Hub — where cutting-edge innovation meets cultural inspiration.”

HONOR AI: Smarter, Human-Centric Technology at GITEX

HONOR showcased its human-centric AI ecosystem, highlighting how intelligent features make devices more intuitive, efficient, and user-friendly. Visitors experienced firsthand how HONOR AI simplifies tasks, enhances creativity, and improves communication across devices — demonstrating the brand’s commitment to practical, human-focused innovation.

The AI Experience Zone allowed visitors to explore intelligent connectivity across HONOR smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables. In the Mobile AI Experience Zone, guests discovered the latest features powered by MagicOS, including the new Magic Side Bar on the HONOR Magic V5, integration of Google Agent for seamless task management, and the enhanced HONOR Magic Portal on the Magic7 Pro for intuitive multi-app interaction. The Triple Screen and Gemini Experience showcased how HONOR’s foldable Magic V5 empowers users to control and connect devices across multiple screens effortlessly.

The AI Ecosystem Experience Zone further highlighted real-world use cases of HONOR’s human-centric AI. Visitors experienced Cross-OS connectivity between HONOR and other platforms, such as linking the Magic V5 with a MacBook and iPhone 16. The Cross-OS Workstation demonstrated seamless collaboration between the MagicBook Pro 14+, Magic V5, and other ecosystem devices. The Magic Ring feature unified control across the Magic V5, MagicBook Art 14 2025, and MagicPad3 — enabling smooth multitasking through mouse and keyboard integration.

Additionally, the MagicPad AI Writing Tools provided a glimpse into the future of productivity, allowing users to write, draw, and create using the MagicPad3 paired with a keyboard and Magic Pen.

These experiences collectively brought HONOR’s “AI Smart Living” vision to life — illustrating how intelligent cross-device collaboration enhances creativity, productivity, and connected lifestyles.

The booth also featured the Magic V Series Evolution, showcasing the brand’s journey from the HONOR Magic Vs foldable to the latest Magic V5, highlighting innovations in slimness, durability, and AI integration.

Strategic Partnership with Zayed University

During GITEX, HONOR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zayed University to establish a collaborative framework focused on AI innovation, applied research, curriculum development, advanced computing labs, and student engagement in digital transformation.

This partnership underlines HONOR’s commitment to nurturing young UAE talent, fostering academia–industry collaboration, and supporting the next generation of innovators — contributing to the UAE’s broader digital transformation agenda.

Thought Leadership at TechTalks 24

At TechTalks 24, HONOR reinforced its thought leadership with a keynote titled “Empowering Users Against AI Deepfakes”, presented by Debo Zhang, General Manager of HONOR GCC.

The session introduced HONOR’s groundbreaking on-device AI Deepfake Detection — the first of its kind in the smartphone industry — enabling users to identify deepfakes in real time without compromising privacy. By addressing one of the most pressing challenges of the AI era, HONOR reiterated its commitment to responsible, human-centric AI innovation.

Supporting UAE Emerging Talent and Entrepreneurship

As part of its efforts to support the UAE’s AI and digital transformation goals, HONOR collaborated with the UAE Cybersecurity Council at GITEX Global to present the AI CyberFest AI Startup Challenge.

Organized under the patronage of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, this initiative aims to support emerging talent and foster entrepreneurship in the AI sector.

This collaboration reflects HONOR’s dedication to nurturing future AI leaders, driving innovation, and empowering young visionaries. By aligning with the UAE AI Strategy 2031, HONOR continues to contribute to a smarter, safer, and more connected digital ecosystem across the UAE and the GCC — strengthening its role as a trusted partner in the region’s technology transformation.

Challenge the Unbreakable AI Smartphone – HONOR X9d

HONOR also offered visitors an exclusive hands-on experience of the new HONOR X9d, the Unbreakable AI Smartphone, ahead of its official launch.

Guests were invited to test its toughness through interactive challenges, showcasing its durability and innovative design. Continuing the legacy of the HONOR X9 Series, the X9d exceeds expectations — featuring resistance to dust, heat, and water pressure, and powered by a massive 8,300 mAh battery for unmatched endurance.

