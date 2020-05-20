Honor is certainly giving a tough competition to Xiaomi in every market. Recently, the brand unveiled the Honor X1 Smart TV to compete against Xiaomi’s TV lineup and now the company has launched its first-ever Wi-Fi 6 router that is available for $31 only.

While Redmi has already launched the second its WiFi 6 routers for the second time, the Honor Router 3 is the brand’s first-ever WiFi 6 router. The WiFi arrives with a super thin and lightweight design along with 4 flat antennas. The whole box weighs just 380 grams.

Honor Takes on Xiaomi With its First-Ever Wi-Fi 6 Router

The router can operate at both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies with the best transmission speed of 3976Mbps. The 4 antennas have a gain of 5dBi and the supported transmission protocols include 802.3, 802.3u, and 802.3ab.

The Honor Router 3 is loaded with a wide range of features like the standard and sleep mode, wall penetration, speed limit, bandwidth limit, parental controls, VPNs, gaming acceleration, guest controls, and much more. In case of protection and security, the router incorporates WPA3, firewall, DMZ, DoS attack prevention, etc.

Each feature can be controlled by the help of Huawei’s Smart Life app available on both iOS and Android stores. The hardware specifications are comprised of Huawei’s in-house Lingxiao dual-core processor at 1.2GHz with 128MB RAM. In addition to that, in terms of efficiency, the router’s power consumption is rated less than 12W. The Honor Router 3 will be available in markets of China for $31 from May 25.

