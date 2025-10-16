Honor Teases AI-Powered “Robot Phone” With Fold-Out Camera Arm

Honor is preparing to launch an unconventional smartphone that features a fold-out mechanical camera arm, in what the company calls its latest step toward integrating artificial intelligence into everyday devices.

According to a report by CNBC, the design, informally referred to as the “Robot Phone,” is intended to showcase Honor’s progress in integrating robotics and AI into consumer electronics. The company has confirmed that it is investing around $10 billion in AI development over the next five years.

In a short teaser revealed online, the device appears with a camera mounted on a small robotic arm that extends from the body of the phone. The Verge reports that the arm can tilt and swivel, allowing the camera to automatically track subjects, adjust framing, and reposition itself depending on the shot. The demonstration video also hints at AI-powered features such as autonomous object tracking and “self-framing,” which could allow the device to act more like an intelligent assistant than a traditional smartphone.

Honor has not disclosed technical details about the product, but more information is expected during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, where the company plans to showcase its upcoming AI portfolio. So far, the concept has only been shown in a CGI teaser, with no confirmation of a working prototype.

This is not the first time a manufacturer has attempted to rethink camera design. Earlier smartphones like the OnePlus 7 Pro and Asus Zenfone 6 also experimented with mechanical or pop-up cameras to maximize screen space. However, such designs often faced durability concerns due to the inclusion of moving parts.

Honor, which previously drew attention for its ultra-thin foldable phones and detachable laptop cameras, appears to be revisiting that experimental spirit. Analysts note that while a fold-out camera could offer greater creative control for photography and vlogging, it may also introduce engineering challenges related to durability and manufacturing cost.

The “Robot Phone” remains an early concept for now, but it underscores Honor’s willingness to take risks as it positions itself in the rapidly evolving AI-driven device market. Whether this mechanical approach proves practical or remains a design showcase will likely become clear once Honor provides a closer look next year.

Also read:

Honor Compares Honor Magic 8 Pro to iPhone 17 Pro