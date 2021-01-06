No doubt, Huawei had to face a lot because of the ban imposed by the U.S. Huawei sold its Honor brand in an attempt to save the subsidiary’s business and employees. The company is also losing its position from top 5 smartphone brands because of US trade ban. But on the other hand, Honor is now an independent company which is not hindered by the US sanctions anymore. It means, the company could get back on track in launching smartphones with US technologies in them.

Honor to Launch 5G Phones with Qualcomm Chipsets Soon

According to some latest reports, this is exactly what is happening right now. Honor is now working with Qualcomm to develop 5G phones. It means we are soon going to see google services on upcoming Honor devices

Currently, there is no information on what phone it is or what chipset will be used in the device. But we are sure that the company will bring Qualcomm chipset in its V40 series. As far as the launch of the lineup is concerned, the Honor V40 will go live by the end of this month. Keeping in mind the previous trend, we may see three devices under this series. These could be Honor V40, Honor V40 Pro, and Honor V40 Pro+ .

