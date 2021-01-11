Honor V40 lineup is in news from quite some time. The series was expected to launch by the end of last year. But the company was unable to launch the series on time. Honor V40 lineup is now Officially Launching on January 18. In the meantime, Honor V40 has run a Geekbench test revealing that it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset.

Honor V40 Lineup is Officially Launching on January 18

The listing reveals that the chipset will drive a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will support fast charging – 66W wired and 66W wireless. The V40 series will include three smartphones – vanilla, Pro and Pro+.

Moreover, the three V40 models will launch with Magic UI based on Android 10. Also, the vanilla version will come with 8 GB of RAM. Surely, the other two powerful variants will come with at least 12GB of RAM.

These will be the first phones to launch after its separation from Huawei. On the other hand, Honor is also working with Qualcomm to develop 5G phones. It means we are soon going to see google services on upcoming Honor devices.

