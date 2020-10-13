



Huawei is continuously suffering because of a series of imposed bans on the company and its suppliers. The United States has ordered TSMC to limit its production of 5nm Kirin chipsets for Huawei which may affect the production of the incoming Mate 40 lineup. Anyways, the company is still hopeful in bringing the new smartphones for its valuable customers. Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, is also working on new V-series smartphones. Now, Honor V40 Series First Teaser Reveals.

Turns out the Honor V40 series might not be too far from now.#huawei #honor #HonorV40 pic.twitter.com/1jkI36Dcof — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 13, 2020

Currently, there is no information available about the devices. But one thing for sure is that the company is in process of bringing the phone in the market soon. There is no information about whether the phone will come with the HiSilicon or it has to use Mediatek or Qualcomm chips.

Keeping in mind the previous trend, we may see three devices under this series. Ther could be Honor V40, Honor V40 Pro, and Honor V40 Pro+ devices. The phone is in initial rumours, we will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days.

Till then you may tell us in the comments section below what do you expect from the company to bring in this phone to make it more demanding.

