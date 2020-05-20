Honor X10 5G Lands with Kirin 820 SoC

As per scheduled, Honor has announced its first 5G affordable smartphone of the X series, dubbed Honor X10 5G. We already knew almost everything about the coming phone. Now we get more official information. The smartphone has come with the Kirin 820 SoC. It supports dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA) as well as nine 5G frequency bands for an extensive range of coverage. Let’s have a look at the other key specs of the phone

The newly launched phone has a 6.63″ FullHD+ notchless IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The phone has a 16MP front pop-up selfie camera. At the back, we will see a triple camera setup. The back setup includes a 40MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units.

The 40MP main camera packs an RYYB sensor for better light sensitivity and in turn low-light photography. The smartphone also comes with AIS Super Night Mode, 3D Portrait Lighting Effect, and 960fps Slow Motion Video Recording.

Moreover, the phone runs Android 10 out of the box with MagicUI 3.1.1. The phone is available in three memory variants including 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. It is unclear whether all the variants will be available in all markets or not. Anyhow, if you are not satisfied with the storage, you can use a microSD card to expand it.

Furthermore, the phone has a powerful 4,300 mAh battery with up to 22.5W charging support. Other features include GPU Turbo, a side-mounted fingerprint reader and Kirin Gaming+ 2.0.

Additionally, the phone will be available in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Fiery Orange and Titanium Silver colours. Here are the pricing details of all the variants.

6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at $270

6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant cost $312

8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at $340

The X10 5G is currently available in China and will go on sale on May 26. Availability in other markets is currently unknown. But we hope to get it soon in Pakistan.