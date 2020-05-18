Just after two days, the Honor X10 will give its first glance publically as the company is all set to release it. However, ahead of the launch, its live images have surfaced. These images have shown that the phone will be available in three colour variants – Blue, Orange, and Black.

The upcoming smartphone will be packed by a glass body. In the pictures, we can see that in the upper-left corner there is a triple camera setup located in a rectangular plate along with an LED flash. There we can also see the text “Super Night Vision”.

Honor X10: Images Surface Ahead of Launch

Below the cameras, there is an AI logo. Below the logo, the text is confirming the Honor X10 will come with an RYYB filter main cam.

Previously, the leaks have suggested that the smartphone will sport a 40MP main camera joined by an 8MP ultrawide (120-degree FOV) and 2MP macro units. The new images are not showing the front side of the Honor X10 while the official images of the phone revealed that it will come with a notch-less display and come with a 16MP resolution pop-up selfie camera.

It is to be expected that the Honor X10 will come with a 6.63″ LCD, 6GB RAM, 64/128GB storage, a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The powerhouse of the phone will be packed by a 4,300 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

