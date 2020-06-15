Just recently, Honor has expanded its Play 4 series by launching the Pro version. Now the Huawei’s sub-brand is planning to expand its X10 lineup as well. According to some reports, there will be two smartphones that the company will launch dubbed as Honor X10 Max and X10 Pro. The brand is soon going to introduce X10 Max and X10 Pro. However, due to the supply issues, the company will not launch both smartphones simultaneously.

Honor X10 Max and X10 Pro to Launch Soon

Earlier, the reports were claiming that the upcoming X10 Max will launch with Dimensity 1000+ chipset. However now, the company has changed its mind. The phone will now land with the Dimensity 800 chipset. Moreover, the rumours have also claimed that the phone will have a big display. It will have a 7.09” diagonal.

On the other hand, Honor X10 Pro will come with the normal screen size. However, the dimensions of the phone is not yet. The rumours about the phones are in the initial stages. The company has also not revealed any information regarding the devices yet.

Furthermore, Honor has just recently launched the X10 smartphone. So, we can expect that the company will bring these phones by the end of the third quarter.

