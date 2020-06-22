Recently, two new Honor smartphones were in the headlines, Honor X10 Max and X10 Pro. We have also got some information about the coming devices. However, the launch date of Honor X10 Max is revealed. Honor X10 Max is Officially Launching on July 2. Not only this, but we have also got some more information about the coming device.

Honor X10 Max is Officially Launching on July 2- Stay tuned

The photo of the phone has also appeared on the official Weibo profile. First of all, it will be a 5G phone and will come with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Just like other phones, it will have a fingerprint scanner on the right side, below the volume rocker.

As its name suggests, X10 Max will come with the same Magic-user experience as the X10 but on a bigger screen. Also, the phone will land with Dimensity 800 chipset. It will have a 7.09” screen with Full HD+ resolution. It will have a powerful 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

As far as its cameras are concerned, It will have a 48MP main and an 8MP selfie camera. It will run Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1 on top. The full dimensions of the X10 Max are 174.46 x 84.91 x 8.9 mm, weighing 227 grams. The phone will be available in three colours – Black, Blue, Silver.

There are a few days left in the launch of the phone. We will get more information about the phone in the coming days.