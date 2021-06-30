Honor X20 SE Comes with 64MP Primary Camera and Powerful Battery

The Honor X20 SE smartphone has been launched silently in China. The Honor X20 SE is the newest smartphone of the former sub-brand of Huawei. The device is available for pre-booking now and will go on sale from 9 July. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch punch-hole screen, 64 MP triple camera setup, and a massive battery for its users.

Honor X20 SE Specifications and Features

The Honor X20 SE comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 94.2 percent. For Selfies, it features a 16-megapixel front camera under the display.

A 64-megapixel primary camera with an F/1.9 aperture, 2 MP depths, and a 2 MPM macro camera is included in the back camera setup of the X20 SE. Features like AI photography, dual-scene recording, filters, HDR and EIS photography, and more are supported by back cameras.

Honor X20 SE comes in a 6GB/8GB RAM variant and the power side is supported by the Dimensity 700 chip. The two versions include an inbuilt 128GB of storage and are preloaded with Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 11 OS. The smartphone supports fast charging of 22.5W for a massive battery of 4,000mAh. Other features of the X20 SE are dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C, 3.5mm audio connector, and a fingerprint scanner on the side. It measures 160.68 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm and weighs 179 grams.

Price & Availability Details:

In China, the Honor X20 SE is launched in two variants, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage. Both model’s prices are set at $278 and $309 respectively. Honor X20 will be available in four shades including Magic Night Black, Blue Water Emerald, Cherry Pink Gold, and Titanium Silver. Its first sale in China is planned for July 9, and when it is going to enter the global market is still unknown.

