Honor now finally launched one of the most awaited smartphone, Honor X50 Pro. The company has now launched the phone in China. However, it will soon be available in other markets. Now, let’s first discuss the key specs of the phone.

The newly launched Honor X50 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 1,200×2,652 120 Hz OLED screen, with 1,920 Hz PWM dimming and 10-bit color support. The phone also has an embedded fingerprint sensor. It isn’t, however, an LTPO panel, so it will only switch between 60 Hz and 120 Hz.

Honor X50 Pro is Now Official with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 108 MP Main Camera

Additionally, the phone comes with the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It also features a 108 MP primary camera with f/1.75 aperture and a 1/1.67″ type sensor. There’s also a decorative 2 MP sensor on the other side of the huge camera ring that’s part of an even huger camera island.

There’s also a “MATRIX AI VISION CAMERA” inscription in the empty middle of the camera island to further fill up the space and a multiple LED flash array up top. The selfie camera is an 8 MP unit with f/2.0 aperture. The Honor X50 Pro has a massive 5,800 mAh battery with support for 35W wired charging.

The handset runs Android 13 with MagicOS 7.2 on top. The phone is available in Elegant Black or green for CNY 2,799 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That currently translates into about $395 or €357. Unfortunately, Honor has not revealed any information about the international availability yet. When we will get more information about it, we will definitely update you about it. So stay tuned for more news and updates.

