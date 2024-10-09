Honor X60 Leaks: Hands-on Images & Key Specs Revealed

Honor is all set to launch its highly anticipated X60 series smartphone on October 16. We have been getting several rumors and leaks regarding this series for the past few weeks. Recently, hands-on images of the Honor X60 surfaced on Weibo, giving us a first look at the device. The cherry on top is that these images not only showcase the design but also reveal key specs, setting the stage for what looks to be an exhilarating mid-range option.

Sleek Design and Display

According to the leak, the Honor X60 will feature a 6.8-inch display with a 1080×2412 resolution and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. It will provide a vibrant and fluid visual experience. Whether you’re gaming or watching content, the 120 Hz panel aims to deliver excellent performance. Moreover, the large display will appeal to users who prefer phablet-sized screens for multitasking or media consumption.

Camera Setup

One of the standout features of the highly anticipated Honor X60 is its camera system. The smartphone boasts a 108 MP main camera with an f/1.75 aperture. It promises sharp and detailed shots, even in low-light conditions. The selfie snapper is an 8 MP unit with an f/2.0 aperture, perfect for video calls and casual selfies.

Performance and Battery Life

Under the hood, MediaTek’s Dimensity 7025 chipset powers the handset. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The company may introduce other configurations at launch. Just for context, the Dimensity 7025 offers a solid performance for everyday tasks. However, it’s a noticeable change from the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset in its predecessor, the X50. Another key area where the smartphone shines is its battery life. The X60 boasts a massive 5,800 mAh battery providing ample power for all-day usage. Moreover, it also comes with 35W fast charging support.

Honor X60 Vs Honor X50

In terms of size, the Honor X60 measures 165.98 x 75.8 x 7.88 mm and weighs 189g. It is quite clear that the X60 is slightly taller, wider, and thinner than the X50. The phone runs Android 14 out of the box, ensuring users get the latest features and security updates from Google. However, there are some evident downgrades compared to its predecessor. The resolution is slightly lower than that of the X50. Moreover, the chipset has been switched from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 to MediaTek’s Dimensity 7025. Leaks suggest that these changes have been made intentionally to make the X60 Pro version stand out even more.

What to Expect from the Launch

Honor seems positioning the X60 as a well-rounded mid-range device, with its Pro variant likely packing even more premium features. Honor fans will need to wait until the October 16 announcement to see the full picture, however, the leaked hands-on images and specs have already created significant buzz.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Honor X60 series launch approaches!

