Honor X60 Series Launches With Premium Features: Check Out Details!

Honor has officially launched its highly anticipated X60 series. The Honor X60 series includes two models—the Honor X60 and X60 Pro. The duo boasts some amazing features compared to their X50 predecessors. The X60 Pro is packed with high-end features like a curved OLED display and satellite connectivity, while the X60 offers a more budget-friendly option without skipping basic features.

Honor X60 Series: Design, Features & Price

1. Display & Design: The Honor X60 Pro takes center stage with a captivating 6.78-inch curved OLED display. This 120Hz panel boasts a high resolution of 1,224 x 2,700 pixels, 10-bit color depth, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The company equipped it with 3,840Hz PWM dimming, providing flicker-free visuals. Moreover, the display is durable enough to handle wet finger touches, without an official IP rating. On the other hand, the vanilla Honor X60 features a flat 6.8-inch LCD with a lower resolution of 1,080 x 2,412 pixels. Furthermore, it maintains the 120Hz refresh rate but falls behind in brightness at 850 nits.

2. Performance & Processing Power: Despite its unique display, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 powers the Honor X60 Pro, a step down from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 found in the X50 Pro. However, this chipset still surpasses the Dimensity 7025-Ultra in the vanilla X60. Moreover, it offers better 4K video recording capabilities, while the X60 is limited to 1080p. The duo offers configurations up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, running on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14.

3. Camera Capabilities: The duo comes with a 108MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The large 1/1.67” sensor features 9-to-1 pixel binning, which enhances low-light performance and achieves a 1.92µm effective pixel size. However, the X60 Pro takes advantage of its more powerful chipset by allowing 4K video recording, while the X60 maxes out at 1080p. There’s an 8MP selfie snapper for both models, but the Pro features a pill-shaped cutout for additional hardware, possibly related to improved facial recognition.

4. Battery Life & Charging: Battery size is a key differentiator between the two models. The Honor X60 Pro boasts a massive 6,600mAh battery, supported by 66W fast charging. The battery results in up to 25 hours of video playback or 10 hours of gaming. On the contrary, the X60 comes with a 5,800mAh battery with 35W charging, delivering slightly less steadiness, especially in video playback.

The Honor X60 Pro also boasts dual stereo speakers with Honor Histen 7.1 sound technology. They are capable of boosting volume by up to 300%. A standout feature is its two-way satellite texting capability using the Beidou constellation. It allows users to send messages even in areas without cellular coverage. It is pertinent to mention that this feature is not present in the standard X60.

5. Pricing & Availability: The Honor X60 series is now available in China. The Honor X60 price starts at CNY 1,200 ($170/€155/₹14,200) for the base 8GB/128GB variant. However, the X60 Pro comes with a price tag of CNY 1,500 ($210/€195/₹17,700). Additional configurations are available for both models, with storage options ranging up to 512GB.

The X60 is available in Black, Green, and Silver, while the X60 Pro adds an Orange color option.

The all-new Honor series caters to budget-conscious users and those seeking premium features. The X60 Pro’s curved OLED display, improved battery life, and satellite messaging make it a powerhouse for its price. On the other hand, the vanilla X60 offers an accessible 5G option with reliable performance.

