Honor X60 Series to Launch With Game-Changing Battery & Satellite Communication Features

Honor is wrapping up to launch the highly anticipated X60 series on October 16, following the earlier release of the Honor X60i in July. The new lineup promises premium upgrades over its predecessors. Moreover, the Honor X60 series is set to make waves in the smartphone market with cutting-edge features that elevate performance and user experience.

Honor X60 Series To Boast Massive 6,600mAh Battery with “Qinghai Lake” Technology

One of the most exciting features of the Honor X60 series is its new battery. The battery of this highly anticipated lineup boasts a new technology, dubbed “Honor Qinghai Lake.” This next-generation battery comes with a colossal 6,600mAh capacity, delivering up to two days of battery life on a single charge. This breakthrough will be likely featured in the X60 Pro model, marking a significant upgrade from previous models like the X50 series.

In contrast, the vanilla Honor X60 is anticipated to come equipped with a 5,800mAh battery and 35W fast charging. It will also offer a more traditional yet reliable power source. Honor is bringing new innovative features with this lineup that are beyond battery improvements. One notable feature is the addition of satellite communication to let users stay connected in remote areas where cellular networks are weak. This feature will be a welcoming addition for travelers and professionals working in off-grid environments.

Another significant upgrade is the 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming display. This advanced technology will improve the viewing experience by reducing flicker, particularly in low-light conditions, Moreover, it will provide smoother visuals and less eye strain. The Honor X60 series will be the star of the event. Several rumors have been swirling about this lineup for the past few days. Other than this series, the 12.3-inch Honor Tablet GT Pro will soon launch with powerful performance in a sleek design. The Honor X60 series is shaping up to be one of the most exhilarating smartphone releases of 2024. Stay tuned to learn more.

Check Out: How to Set Up Parental Controls on Your Child’s Social Media Accounts? – PhoneWorld