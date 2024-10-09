Honor is expanding its X7 lineup with the upcoming launch of the Honor X7c 4G, joining the already available vanilla, ‘a,’ and ‘b’ models. This new ‘c’ variant has surfaced online, with specifications and images that offer a glimpse into its features. According to reports, the Honor X7c will serve as the successor to the Honor X7b, specifically the 4G variant. It’s important to note that the X7b lineup includes three versions, two of which support 5G. However, the X7c will focus on improving upon the 4G version, making it an attractive option for those not requiring 5G connectivity.

The Honor X7c will come with the Snapdragon 685 SoC, a reliable mid-range processor from Qualcomm. While some might be disappointed that it lacks 5G support, the Snapdragon 685 offers solid performance for day-to-day tasks like browsing, social media, and gaming. The choice to stick with 4G may also help keep the price point competitive, catering to consumers looking for a more budget-friendly smartphone.

Honor X7c 4G: The New Budget King with Powerful Specs to Launch Soon

One of the standout features of the Honor X7c is its memory and storage configuration. It will come with a generous 8GB of RAM, which should provide smooth multitasking and performance across a variety of applications. In terms of storage, users will have 256GB onboard, ensuring plenty of space for apps, photos, videos, and other media. The device will run MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, offering the latest software experience with improvements in security, usability, and features.

The Honor X7c 4G boasts a 6.77-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1,620×720 pixels. Although this is not a Full HD display, its 120Hz refresh rate will make the overall experience feel more fluid, especially when scrolling or playing games. The large screen size, paired with the higher refresh rate, should make the X7c ideal for media consumption and casual gaming.

In terms of battery life, the Honor X7c 4G comes with a 5,200 mAh battery, which will deliver excellent endurance, especially with its 4G connectivity and efficient Snapdragon 685 chipset. The phone will also support 35W fast charging, allowing users to quickly top up the battery and get back to using their device without long charging times.

For photography, the X7c offers a decent camera setup for a budget smartphone. It will feature a 108MP primary rear camera, which should capture high-resolution images with good detail. This camera also comes with a 2MP secondary sensor, which is likely to be used for depth sensing or macro shots. On the front, the phone will have an 8MP selfie camera, suitable for video calls and selfies.

Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC for contactless payments, a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio, and an IP64 rating, which offers some resistance to dust and water splashes. The Honor X7c 4G will be available in white, black, and green colour options, giving users a range of choices when it comes to aesthetics.

Overall, the Honor X7c 4G is shaping up to be a solid mid-range offering, providing a balance of performance, features, and affordability. With its Snapdragon 685 processor, large battery, and a high-refresh-rate display, it is likely to appeal to users who want a capable smartphone without the higher price tag of flagship models.