Honor X7c 5G is Coming- When Will it Arrive in Pakistan

Honor is ready to bring the 5G version of its popular X7c smartphone. The company launched the Honor X7c 4G last October. For the past few days, it has been teasing the arrival of the 5G model. Now, the official launch date of Honor X7c 5G is confirmed — August 18. Initially, the phone will be available in India.

The price has not been revealed yet, but the design and most features are already known. It looks almost the same as the 4G version. However, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, giving it a performance boost.

Honor X7c 5G is Coming- When Will it be Available in Pakistan

The phone will run MagicOS 8 out of the box. It will offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it will have a 50MP main camera. The display will be a large 6.8-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 850 nits peak brightness.

A big 5,200 mAh battery will power the Honor X7c 5G. It will support 35W fast charging. The device will also feature dual stereo speakers for better audio and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Buyers will get two colour options — Forest Green and Moonlight White. The combination of a modern design, 5G connectivity, and solid specs makes the Honor X7c 5G an attractive choice for mid-range smartphone buyers.

If the company plans to launch this phone in Pakistan, it will launch it by the end of this month. With the launch just days away, fans will soon find out how much it will cost and whether it can compete strongly with other competitive phones in the market or not.

