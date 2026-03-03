Honor X8d Officially Available in Pakistan—Price, Specs, and Key Features

Honor has made the Honor X8d officially available in Pakistan, months after the device was first unveiled globally. The smartphone enters the lower midrange segment with a focus on display quality, camera hardware, and battery capacity. The Honor X8d (8GB/256GB variant) is priced at Rs 69,999 in the local market. It is currently offered in a single memory configuration, with support for microSD card expansion.

Display and Design

The handset features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (1080p) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen includes an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and is surrounded by relatively slim, uniform bezels.

Despite housing a high-capacity battery, the device maintains a 7.5mm thin profile. The body is constructed from plastic and carries an IP65 rating, offering resistance against dust and water splashes.

Camera Specifications

The Honor X8d is equipped with a 108MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It is accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide sensor.

On the front, the device offers a 16MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout.

Video recording is limited to 1080p at 30fps, reflecting the capabilities of the underlying chipset.

Performance and Software

Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 processor, a platform positioned close to the Snapdragon 685 (budget) in terms of performance. The phone includes 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The device runs Android 15 with MagicOS 10 out of the box.

Battery and Charging

One of the notable features is the 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, a relatively large capacity for this price range in Pakistan. The handset supports 45W wired charging.

Additional features include dual-band WiFi, a single speaker setup, and the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

With its combination of a high-resolution camera, AMOLED display, and large battery, the Honor X8d positions itself as a feature-focused option in Pakistan’s sub-Rs 70,000 smartphone segment, though its chipset suggests performance aimed at routine use rather than intensive gaming.

